The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.92.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.