The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

TJX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.77. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.