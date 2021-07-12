The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $153.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

