The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report sales of $460.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.40 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $402.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

