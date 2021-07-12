The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of YORW stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74. The York Water has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 1,866.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 35.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of The York Water during the first quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

