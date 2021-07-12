Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $2,601,200.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $2,582,800.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $2,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $2,571,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,331 shares.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

