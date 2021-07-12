Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 9,129 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eaton were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $153.56 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $84.87 and a 1-year high of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.21. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

