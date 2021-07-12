Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 400.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 799,300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

