Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 353.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.