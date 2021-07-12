Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.76 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.39% of Valmont Industries worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $232.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

