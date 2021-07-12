Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 456.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,011 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $20,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

