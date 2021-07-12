Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,421 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710,665 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

