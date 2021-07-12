Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $21.22 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 582,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,217,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.68% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $39.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.