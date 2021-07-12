Throne (THN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,822.00

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $257,759.26 and $41,822.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00112072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00158394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,187.22 or 1.00214977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.39 or 0.00964466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 257,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.