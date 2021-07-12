TigerCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $703,201.78 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $703,201.78 and $6.77 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00925062 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

