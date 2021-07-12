TOD’S’s (TODGF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of TODGF stock remained flat at $$67.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.