Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.