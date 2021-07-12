Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,707,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $223.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

