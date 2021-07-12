Toroso Investments LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 919,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 470,596 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 462,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

