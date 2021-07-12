Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after acquiring an additional 182,257 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,719,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 121,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

