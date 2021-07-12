Toroso Investments LLC Invests $311,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

FFIV stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

