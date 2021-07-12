Toroso Investments LLC Invests $322,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Raymond James by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Raymond James by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,048,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Raymond James by 11.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF opened at $132.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.49. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

