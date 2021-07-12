Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $228.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

