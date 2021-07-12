Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $162.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

