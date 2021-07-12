Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Michael Robert Salmon Sells 16,606 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Michael Robert Salmon sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $326,141.84.

Shares of Torrid stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.36. 3,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,135. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $28.98.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

