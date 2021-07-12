Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Michael Robert Salmon Sells 16,606 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Michael Robert Salmon sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $326,141.84.
Shares of Torrid stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.36. 3,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,135. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $28.98.
Torrid Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.