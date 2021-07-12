Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Major Shareholder Sells $210,187,083.60 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 10,701,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $210,187,083.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Torrid stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. 2,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,135. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $28.98.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.