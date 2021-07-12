Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director George K. Chow Acquires 3,100 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director George K. Chow bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.26 per share, with a total value of C$13,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$13,206.

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.28. 11,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.27. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$4.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. Analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.60.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

