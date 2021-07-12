Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,632,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.