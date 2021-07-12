TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.34. 11,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 622,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,259 shares of company stock worth $540,842. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.