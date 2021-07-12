Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.63

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$41.63 and last traded at C$42.33, with a volume of 46467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.33.

TSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$434.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 6.4499997 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

