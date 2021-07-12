Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2023 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.94.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $802.01 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $391.08 and a 1 year high of $835.00. The firm has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $682.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $3,416,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,250 shares of company stock valued at $59,802,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

