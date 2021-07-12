TSCAN THERAPEUTICS, INC. (TCRX) Plans to Raise $101 Million in July 16th IPO

TSCAN THERAPEUTICS, INC. (TCRX) expects to raise $101 million in an IPO on Friday, July 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, TSCAN THERAPEUTICS, INC. generated $3.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $28.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $376.3 million.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Barclays acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

TSCAN THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a robust pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. Our approach is based on the central premise that we can learn from patients who are winning their fight against cancer in order to treat those who are not. Using one of our proprietary platform technologies, TargetScan, we analyze the T cells of cancer patients with exceptional responses to immunotherapy to discover how the immune system naturally recognizes and eliminates tumor cells in these patients. This allows us to precisely identify the targets of T cell receptors, or TCRs, that are driving these exceptional responses. We aim to use these anti-cancer TCRs to treat patients with cancer by genetically engineering their own T cells to recognize and eliminate their cancer. In addition to discovering TCR-T therapies against novel targets, we are using our ReceptorScan technology to further diversify our portfolio of therapeutic TCRs with TCR-T therapies against known targets. We believe this two-pronged approach will enable us to discover and develop a wide array of potential treatment options for patients with cancer. We are advancing a robust pipeline of TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Our lead liquid tumor product candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HCT. TSC-100 and TSC-101 target HA-1 and HA-2 antigens, respectively, which are well-recognized TCR targets that were identified in patients with exceptional responses to HCT-associated immunotherapy. We plan to submit Investigational New Drug, or IND, applications for each of TSC-100 and TSC-101 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, we are developing multiple TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. One of the key goals for our solid tumor program is to develop what we refer to as multiplexed TCR-T therapy. We are designing these multiplexed therapies to be a combination of up to three highly active TCRs that are customized for each patient and selected from our bank of therapeutic TCRs, which we refer to as ImmunoBank. We are currently advancing four solid tumor programs, TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203, through lead optimization, and expect to submit IND applications for at least three of our four solid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates in the second half of 2022, with the fourth IND expected to be submitted in 2023. “.

TSCAN THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2018 and has 64 employees. The company is located at 830 Winter Street Waltham, Massachusetts 02451 and can be reached via phone at (857) 399-9500 or on the web at http://www.tscan.com/.

