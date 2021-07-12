Tucows Inc. (NYSE:TCX) EVP David John Woroch Sells 4,000 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NYSE:TCX) EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00.

Shares of NYSE TCX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,013. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.