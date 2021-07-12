Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCA stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

