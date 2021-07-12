TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSP. Wolfe Research started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.64.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP opened at $55.01 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.