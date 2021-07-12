Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Insider Sells $2,293,600.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00.

Shares of TWST traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,068 shares.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

