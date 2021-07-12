Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566,127 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 3.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $229,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

UBER traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.