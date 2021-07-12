UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.54.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

