UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 33,925 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,925 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of New Residential Investment worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

NRZ stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

