UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $$40.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.