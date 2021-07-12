UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $$40.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.