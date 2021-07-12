UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UCBJY opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

