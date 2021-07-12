UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,264 shares during the period. UDR makes up approximately 0.9% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.12% of UDR worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. 33,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,708. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.81, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

