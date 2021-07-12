Ulysses Management LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ulysses Management LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $32,524,172. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.01. 40,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $161.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

