Ulysses Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ulysses Management LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,006. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

