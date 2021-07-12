uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in uniQure were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QURE opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

