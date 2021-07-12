Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $153.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.07. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

