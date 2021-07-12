uPlexa Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,381.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $599,201.06 and approximately $1,381.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

