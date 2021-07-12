Urus Market Capitalization Reaches $3.97 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Urus has a market cap of $3.97 million and $246,275.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.44 or 0.00025209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.75 or 0.00918954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

