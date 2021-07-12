Usio, Inc. (NYSE:USIO) SVP Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NYSE:USIO) SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

Shares of NYSE USIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. 24,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,422. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

