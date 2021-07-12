Usio, Inc. (NYSE:USIO) SVP Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NYSE:USIO) SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.
Shares of NYSE USIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. 24,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,422. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19.
Usio Company Profile
