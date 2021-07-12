Vai Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.36 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Vai has a market cap of $83.36 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00159284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.48 or 1.00182475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00960247 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 94,097,955 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

